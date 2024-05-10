Left Menu

Tragedy in Sehore: SUV Collision Claims 3 Lives, Injures 9

There were 12 persons in the SUV. They had come here for a function at a temple in a hillock some 120 kilometres from the district headquarters.

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:54 IST
Tragedy in Sehore: SUV Collision Claims 3 Lives, Injures 9
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and nine injured after their sports utility vehicle hit a divider while coming down a road from a temple in Salkanpur in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Friday evening, a police official said.

The injured have been rushed to Narmadapuram for advanced treatment, Rehti police station sub inspector Nandram Maravi told PTI over phone.

''Three persons died on the spot in the incident that took place at 6:15pm. There were 12 persons in the SUV. They had come here for a function at a temple in a hillock some 120 kilometres from the district headquarters. The accident occurred when the vehicle was on its way back to Bhopal,'' Maravi said.

The identities of the deceased and the injured were being ascertained and a probe into the incident is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024