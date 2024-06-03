Jeff Luhnow's Leganes Rockets to La Liga

This past weekend, Leganes, a Spanish soccer club now owned by Jeff Luhnow, clinched a groundbreaking promotion to La Liga. The club secured the second-division title with a decisive 2-0 victory over Elche, marking its sensational return to the top flight after four challenging years in lower tiers.

Luhnow, a former Houston Astros general manager, spearheaded the acquisition of Leganes through his Blue Crow Sports Group just two years ago. The club's steady climb in performance culminated in an impressive season finish with 74 points, narrowly edging out Valladolid which is led by another notable sports figure, Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

The investment group's diverse backing includes stakeholders from the United States, Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Canada. This cross-border collaboration saw Leganes, a club that was deeply mired in debt and playing in the third division as recently as 2008, achieve dramatic success. The pinnacle of its history prior to this was a notable run to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey in the 2017-2018 season, highlighted by a victory over Real Madrid.

