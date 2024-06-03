Left Menu

Real Madrid's Triumphant Celebration: Champions League Glory in the Streets of Madrid

Real Madrid celebrated its 15th Champions League title with thousands of fans in the streets of Madrid. The celebrations included an open bus parade, heartfelt farewells, and a grand finale at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The club is also close to signing Kylian Mbappé, adding to the jubilant atmosphere.

Real Madrid celebrated their record-extending 15th Champions League title in grand style, with jubilant fans thronging the streets of Madrid.

Thousands welcomed the squad, fresh from their triumph over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. The celebrations featured an open bus tour, emotional moments with departing star Toni Kroos, and a final gathering at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Adding to the excitement, the club is reportedly on the verge of signing Kylian Mbappé, elevating the celebratory mood among the Madrid faithful.

