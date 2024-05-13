AfDB unveils Annual Africa Media Prize to elevate positive narrative

In a significant move to reshape the narrative surrounding Africa’s development, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, has unveiled the Annual Africa Media Prize. The prize aims to honor African journalists, correspondents, and media houses that effectively highlight the continent’s progress and achievements. The announcement came during a keynote speech at a media leaders’ summit organized by AllAfrica Media.

Dr. Adesina emphasized the necessity of Africa controlling its own narrative rather than relying on external perceptions, which often fail to adequately cover the positive aspects of Africa's development and investment opportunities. “Africa must shape its own narrative, and not depend on what others think about it or the perspectives they prefer to share about it, its achievements, and opportunities,” he stated, highlighting the frequent underrepresentation of Africa in Western media.

The African Development Bank plans to collaborate with AllAfrica Media and various African financial institutions to establish the media prize as part of a broader initiative to promote more favorable reporting on the continent.

Additionally, Dr. Adesina proposed the pooling of resources by regional financial bodies including the Africa Import-Export Bank, to support the creation of a globally respected African media company. This company would aim to position African news on the world stage more prominently.

The summit, themed “Re-engineering African Media in Times of Critical Transformation,” brought together over 300 participants including media owners, government officials, corporate leaders, academics, and civil society representatives. The gathering focused on the business of media and its pivotal role in shaping Africa’s future.

In his address, Dr. Adesina underscored the essential role of the media in being fair, objective, and investigative, but also as a catalyst for development by promoting positive stories about African accomplishments. He also called for the establishment of a joint repository of verified and standardized content to facilitate easier aggregation and reporting on African achievements.

Further supporting media development, Dr. Adesina announced the formation of the African Journalists’ and Correspondents’ Fellowships. This initiative, in collaboration with various partners, aims to enhance the skills and capacities of journalists working within Africa.

Concluding his speech, Dr. Adesina encouraged the media leaders present to act as "vuvuzelas for Africa" and to actively promote positive stories from across the continent, shaping a narrative that reflects its true potential and progress.