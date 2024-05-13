Nitu Joshi of MIAM NGO Receives Best Social Worker Award at Newsmakers Achievers Award

Left Menu

Organized by Vaidehi Taman, the 16th Newsmakers Achievers Award ceremony celebrated the exceptional contributions of individuals across various domains. Among the esteemed awardees was social worker Nitu Joshi, recognized for her outstanding dedication to social welfare initiatives.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:04 IST
Kobbi Soshani, Nitu Joshi & Harjinder Kang. Image Credit: ANI
NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Organized by Vaidehi Taman, the 16th Newsmakers Achievers Award ceremony celebrated the exceptional contributions of individuals across various domains. Among the esteemed awardees was social worker Nitu Joshi, recognized for her outstanding dedication to social welfare initiatives.

Nitu Joshi, a prominent figure in the realm of social service, was conferred with the prestigious title of Best Social Worker at the event. Her commendable efforts over the past two years under the aegis of MIAM Charitable Trust have significantly impacted the lives of tribal and farmer communities in the Nashik region. By distributing free study materials to children and facilitating educational opportunities, she has enabled numerous youngsters to pursue their aspirations, with one student even clearing the UPSC examination. Beyond educational support, Nitu Joshi's philanthropic endeavors extend to providing essentials like notebooks and T-shirts to underprivileged children in and around Nashik. Furthermore, her initiatives encompass animal welfare activities and environmental conservation efforts, demonstrating a holistic approach to social upliftment.

The MIAM Charitable Trust, under Nitu Joshi's leadership, epitomizes a beacon of hope for orphaned children and marginalized communities. With a steadfast commitment to fostering positive change in society, Nitu Joshi continues to serve as an inspiration for altruistic endeavors. Nitu Joshi's unwavering dedication to the welfare of society has earned her not only accolades but also a deep sense of fulfillment derived from making a meaningful difference in people's lives. Her relentless pursuit of humanitarian causes exemplifies the spirit of compassion and social responsibility, embodying the essence of true service to humanity.

