PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-05-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 15:49 IST
Noida International Airport Secures Partnerships with Heinemann Asia Pacific for Retail and BWC Forwarders for Duty-Free Operations

Noida International Airport on Monday said it has onboarded Heinemann Asia Pacific and BWC Forwarders Pvt Ltd as its retail and duty-free partners.

The agreement includes the duty-free concession, to be operated by Heinemann, the airport said in a statement, adding that the master concessions for domestic retail and international duty-paid retail will be operated by BWC Forwarders. The international duty-free outlet at the airport will offer a wide selection of premium brands. Some of the curated categories will include premium liquor, tobacco, confectioneries, perfumes, cosmetics, fragrances, and exquisite chocolates, it said.

Additionally, there will be items such as fashion accessories, regional handicrafts, souvenirs, ayurvedic products, packaged food, as well as a variety of tea, coffee, and spices, as per the statement.

The Noida International Airport is coming up in the Jewar of Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The greenfield facility is located about 75 km from Delhi and is scheduled to start operations by end of this year, according to officials.

''Passengers travelling through Noida International Airport will have a seamless and engaging experience with the Heinemann-branded stores, no matter where they fly. A first in domestic retail environment in India, an innovative market walkthrough concept will transform the shopping experience for domestic passengers,'' the statement said.

Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said this partnership will provide a seamless blend of duty-free and retail shopping, catering to the diverse needs of the travellers at the world-class facility.

''This will enable access to an array of premium and experiential options that will ensure our passengers' time at the airport is both enjoyable and memorable. We believe this collaboration will set a new standard for airport retail, creating an unparalleled shopping experience for travellers at the airport,'' he said.

Heinemann Asia Pacific CEO Marvin von Plato said his company is excited to soon start operations at Noida International Airport together with their Indian consortium partners BWC Forwarders.

''The Indian growth story, particularly when it comes to travel and aviation, is an extremely exciting onwards and upwards journey to be a part of,'' he said.

BWC Forwarders Director Raja Bommidala said the partnership would bring a truly world-class traveller experience to India, merging BWC Forwarders' wealth of supply chain and logistics experience in Indian travel retail, with Heinemann's global expertise and track record of operational excellence.

''We are proud to be part of Noida International Airport, the world's newest gateway to India,'' Bommidala said.

