EPFO introduces Auto-Mode Settlement for education, marriage, and housing advances

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has announced the introduction of auto-mode settlement for advance claims related to education, marriage, and housing. This automated system processes claims without any human intervention, stated the Ministry of Labor and Employment in a release. According to a statement by EPFO "Shri Anirudh Prasad had applied for advance for illness under para 68J on 09.05.2024. His advance claim was settled on 11.05.2024 for an amount of Rs. 92,143/- within 03 days. There are many such stories like that of Shri Anirudh Prasad in EPFO".

Auto mode of claim settlement was introduced in April, 2020 for the purpose of advance for illness. Now this limit has been enhanced to Rs.1,00,000/-. During the current year, around 2.25 crore members are expected to reap the benefits of this facility. During the financial year 2023-24, EPFO settled around 4.45 crore claims, out of which more than 60% (2.84 crore) claims were advance claims. Out of total advance claims settled during the year, around 89.52 lakh claims were settled using auto-mode.

"To facilitate "Ease of living", the auto claim solution has now been extended for all claims under para 68K (education & marriage purpose) and 68B (housing purpose) of EPF Scheme, 1952. In addition, the limit has been doubled from earlier Rs. 50,000/- to Rs.1,00,000/-. This move is expected to benefit lakhs of EPFO members" said the ministry. The entire process in auto-settlement is IT system driven, eliminating human intervention. Any claim with KYC, eligibility and bank validation is processed for payment by IT tools automatically. As a result of this, the periodicity of claim settlement is reduced significantly from 10 days to within 3-4 days for such advances. The claim that are not validated by system are not returned or rejected. They are further, undertaken for second level of scrutiny and approvals.

The expansion of the scope of the auto claims to the housing, marriage and education purposes as well as enhancement will directly help many members to avail their funds within the shortest possible duration, which will substantially aid them in promptly meeting their education, marriage, or housing requirements. Introduced on 6th May 2024 pan India and since then EPFO has approved 13,011 cases for Rs. 45.95 crores vide this initiative providing speedy service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)