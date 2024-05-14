Mazagon Dock Marks 250 Years with Innovations and New Initiatives

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) celebrated its 250th Foundation Day on May 14, 2024, with a series of significant events in Mumbai, under the leadership of Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane. The day was marked by several key initiatives including the inauguration of land from the Mumbai Port Authority, the launch of an indigenous midget submarine prototype, the commissioning of a Solar Electric Hybrid boat and a Fuel Cell Electric Ferry, the release of a commemorative coin, and a technical seminar on the future of shipbuilding.

In his address, Defence Secretary Shri Aramane praised MDL as an integral asset to India, highlighting its crucial role in bolstering the nation’s economy and security through its contributions to naval and commercial shipbuilding. He noted MDL's status as the largest shipyard in India, contributing significantly to the Indian Navy and expanding its presence in international markets.

Shri Aramane stressed the strategic importance of India in the Indo-Pacific region and the ongoing efforts to enhance shipbuilding capabilities domestically. He called for greater collaboration between public and private sectors to meet both national and international demands. Emphasizing the importance of self-reliance, he encouraged MDL to lead in warship building technology and to form a consortium of shipbuilders.

The Defence Secretary also pointed out the pivotal role of the Indian Navy in regional and beyond regional security, particularly in the Arabian Sea, underlining the geopolitical necessity for India to develop and master cutting-edge technologies indigenously.

Notable Launches and Commissioning Events:

MPA Land Inauguration: The newly acquired land from the Mumbai Port Authority will allow MDL to increase its capacity for constructing and outfitting new vessels and undertaking repairs. Midget Submarine 'Arowana': Shri Aramane launched the ‘Arowana’ midget submarine, a proof of concept that complements MDL’s ongoing projects, including the design and development of a full-scale indigenous conventional submarine expected by 2028. Solar Electric Hybrid Boat: This newly commissioned boat, developed with an indigenous technology partner, offers a sustainable alternative with significantly reduced running and maintenance costs compared to traditional diesel boats. Fuel Cell Electric Ferry 'SUCHI': The ferry, conceptualized by MDL and developed with a local partner, represents advanced zero-emission technology, contributing to cleaner waterways and environmental conservation. Technical Seminar and Commemorative Coin: The seminar focused on emerging technologies in shipbuilding, paralleling the release of a commemorative coin by the RBI, celebrating MDL’s rich history and legacy.

From its humble beginnings in 1774 to becoming a key player under the Government of India’s stewardship since 1960, MDL’s 250-year journey is a testament to its resilience and enduring legacy in shaping the maritime landscape.