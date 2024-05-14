EIB and MicroBank provide €200M to support Spanish microenterprises and self-employed

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has partnered with MicroBank to issue a €100 million loan that will be instrumental in doubling financial support for Spanish microenterprises and self-employed individuals, thereby facilitating €200 million in microloans. This initiative, backed by CaixaBank, marks the fourth collaboration between MicroBank and the EIB aimed at empowering this critical business segment, which often faces challenges in securing traditional bank financing.

With this new loan agreement, the total funds directed towards supporting microenterprises and the self-employed by MicroBank and the EIB have reached €320 million. Previous engagements have successfully enabled nearly 24,000 small businesses and individuals to secure financing, fostering the creation of startups and stimulating innovation and competitiveness within the Spanish economy.

In addition to financial support, the latest initiative introduces beneficiaries to the ‘MicroBank Academy’ digital platform. This resource is designed to enhance the entrepreneurial skills of loan recipients, offering courses that improve digital and business competencies, thereby increasing their chances of success in today’s technology-driven market.

One of the primary objectives of this funding is to generate employment. According to MicroBank data, their programs have contributed to the creation of over 28,521 direct jobs in Spain in 2023 alone, particularly benefiting young entrepreneurs who face liquidity challenges under the current tight financing conditions. The expectation is that many self-employed ventures will expand, leading to further job creation.

The initiative also aligns with the EU's broader goals of strengthening economic, social, and territorial cohesion. Funds are expected to flow into regions classified by the European Union as less developed, where per capita income is below 75% of the EU average. This strategic funding is anticipated to play a pivotal role in leveling the economic playing field across various Spanish regions.

This transaction underscores the EIB’s commitment to supporting SMEs and mid-caps, which is a crucial element of the EU’s strategy to boost the competitiveness of its industry on a global scale.