Peru police report 13 dead in Andean highway crash

Police in Peru reported 13 people killed in a crash on a highway in the South American country's Andean region, according to a radio announcement on Tuesday, marking the latest fatal incident in a place where such accidents are frequent.

The crash involving a vehicle belonging to the Interprovincial Civa transport company took place at 6:30 a.m. (1130 GMT) near Vinchos as the bus traveled from the capital Lima to Ayachucho, local authorities said in a statement. They initially reported 14 injured but police colonel Jhonny Valderrama later told Canal N television there were at least 18.

Seven ambulances were dispatched to the site as well as around two dozen health personnel, Ayacucho district authorities said, adding that the injured had been taken to three separate hospitals for treatment. Health personnel remain at the site, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)