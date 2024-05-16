AfDB commits $2 billion to transform clean cooking solutions in Africa

In a monumental move, the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has pledged $2 billion over the span of a decade to revolutionize clean cooking solutions in Africa. This commitment marks a significant stride towards saving the lives of approximately 600,000 individuals, primarily women and children, each year.

At a groundbreaking summit on Clean Cooking in Africa convened in Paris, AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina announced the institution's pledge to allocate 20% of its energy project financing towards promoting safe alternatives to traditional cooking methods, such as charcoal, wood, and biomass.

The summit, graced by heads of state, government officials, and international organization leaders, saw commendation for AfDB's leadership role and dedication to advancing clean cooking initiatives in Africa. French President Emmanuel Macron lauded AfDB's commitment, underscoring its pivotal role in mobilizing a total of $2.2 billion pledges from both public and private sectors.

Dr. Adesina highlighted the dire situation in Africa, where a staggering 1.2 billion people lack access to clean cooking facilities. He passionately emphasized the urgency to end the plight of African women and girls who endure daily hardships, including exposure to harmful smoke and long hours spent gathering rudimentary fuels.

The lack of access to clean cooking not only poses severe health risks but also contributes to deforestation in Africa. International Energy Agency statistics reveal that approximately 200 million hectares of forests, with 110 million in Africa, are at risk due to the climatic impacts of traditional cooking methods.

The summit marked a turning point in addressing this long-standing issue, with commitments exceeding financial contributions alone. Concrete steps were outlined on how governments, institutions, and the private sector can collaborate to tackle the clean cooking challenge effectively by 2030.

Tanzania's President, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, stressed the importance of advancing the clean cooking agenda, highlighting its significant contributions to environmental protection, climate resilience, health, and gender equality. President Suluhu launched a national program in Tanzania to address this challenge, urging global support for replenishing the African Development Fund to ensure adequate resources for clean cooking initiatives.

The summit received pledges from various countries and organizations, including Norway, which committed approximately $50 million to support clean cooking efforts. Additionally, the International Energy Agency pledged continued support to engage more partners and generate funds to meet the $4 billion annual capital investment required for universal access to clean cooking in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

With these concerted efforts, the African Development Bank and its partners aim to alleviate the burden of traditional cooking methods, empower women, and foster sustainable development across Africa.