Amity University Bengaluru hosts joint workshop with ISRO on space science and technology

Amity University Bengaluru and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) collaboratively organized a workshop focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, and Astrobiology. According to a press release, the event exemplifies the vision of Dr Ashok K. Chauhan Founder and President of the Amity Education Group, who aspires for Amity to become a premier R&D and academic partner of ISRO, making substantial contributions to the space research sector.

The workshop was graced by S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director of the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad, and Dr Sudheer Kumar N, Director of Capacity Building & Public Outreach at ISRO, along with other distinguished ISRO scientists. Dr Ashok K. Chauhan virtually inaugurated the event, extending his blessings and gratitude to the participants. The event was also attended by Chancellor Dr Aseem Chauhan, Dr W Selvamurthy, President of Amity Science, Technology & Innovation Foundation (ASTIF), Dr A K Singh, Senior Vice President of Amity Food & Science Technology Innovation Association (AFSTIA), Dr Neeraj Sharma, Deputy Director General of AFSTIA, Dr D Subhakar, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Bengaluru, Dr A W Santosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Mumbai, and other notable scientists from various Amity campuses who specialize in AI, Data Sciences in Space, Science & Technology, and Astrobiology.

Chancellor Dr Aseem Chauhan welcomed the attendees, expressing deep gratitude to S Somanath for his invaluable presence and guidance. He highlighted the collaborative efforts aimed at aligning Amity's and ISRO's goals, appreciating the dedication of all involved in this initiative. Dr W Selvamurthy presented Amity's significant contributions to space science and technology, highlighting projects such as the "Amity Space Mission," the Amity Ground Station in Dubai, the Amity Centre for Astrobiology at Amity University Mumbai, the Amity Centre of Ionosphere Studies at Amity University Chhattisgarh, and the Amity Centre for Artificial Intelligence at Amity Noida.

He also celebrated the achievements of students from Amity International School, Noida, who have thrice won the first prize in the NASA Space Settlement Design Contest. Dr Selvamurthy concluded by echoing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) and Dr. Chauhan's mission for Amity to be the foremost R&D and academic partner of ISRO.

Dr Prakash Chauhan from NRSC discussed the vast datasets available and the necessity of leveraging advanced technologies like Machine Learning, AI, and Astrobiology for optimal utilization. S Somanath praised Amity University for its initiative in collaborating with ISRO, emphasizing the importance of understanding industry challenges and focusing on translational research with concrete deliverables.

"I believe that Amity University has the capacity that they can build a strong ecosystem for Space, Science & Technology", stated Dr Somanath. He assured ISRO's support in identifying areas for collaboration and mutual growth, recognizing Amity's potential to build a robust ecosystem for space science and technology.

Dr Ashok K. Chauhan expressed deep gratitude to S. Somanath, stating, "Amity pays deep gratitude to Dr S Somanath for showing strong faith and confidence in us and I feel obliged by his presence today in this workshop". He emphasized, "We will leave no stone unturned to become No. 1 R&D and Academia partner and to prove that Indians have the best brains in the world".

Dr A K Singh highlighted a spiritual Hawan ceremony conducted across all Amity campuses during the Chandrayaan-III launch, aligning with the Amity Space Mission initiated by Dr Chauhan. He thanked everyone for their meticulous planning, underscoring the workshop's role in fostering collaboration and outreach activities. He concluded with optimism for fruitful collaborations resulting from the workshop.

The inaugural session included introductions from scientists of both ISRO and Amity. Dr Sudheer Kumar N presented ongoing research, focusing on India's goal of a moon landing by 2040, enhancing payload capacity, and capacity building for space missions.

The workshop featured presentations and discussions on AI, Data Science, and advancements in Astrobiology, showcasing the collective research achievements and future directions of both institutions. (ANI)

