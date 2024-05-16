Russia's Stavropol airport resumes operations after briefly suspending departures

Stavropol airport in southern Russia resumed normal operations on Thursday after departures were halted for 80 minutes for technical work, Rosaviatsiya, the federal air transport agency, said.

Earlier, state news agency TASS had reported that the airport had halted operations "due to restrictions on the use of airspace". Rosaviatsiya said the short closure was in order to carry out "anti-hail protection".

Airports in Russian cities have seen frequent disruption during the Ukraine war because of cross-border missile and drone attacks by Ukraine.

