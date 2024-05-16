Left Menu

Russia's Stavropol airport resumes operations after briefly suspending departures

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Stavropol airport in southern Russia resumed normal operations on Thursday after departures were halted for 80 minutes for technical work, Rosaviatsiya, the federal air transport agency, said.

Earlier, state news agency TASS had reported that the airport had halted operations "due to restrictions on the use of airspace". Rosaviatsiya said the short closure was in order to carry out "anti-hail protection".

Airports in Russian cities have seen frequent disruption during the Ukraine war because of cross-border missile and drone attacks by Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

