Left Menu

Co-founder S.D. Shibulal's Family Sell Shares of Infosys Limited

Today, S.D. Shibulal (Co-founder and Former CEO, Infosys Limited) announced that his one of his family members has sold a portion of their holding in Infosys Limited on the stock exchanges yesterday.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-05-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 10:11 IST
Co-founder S.D. Shibulal's Family Sell Shares of Infosys Limited
S.D. Shibulal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 17: Today, S.D. Shibulal (Co-founder and Former CEO, Infosys Limited) announced that his one of his family members has sold a portion of their holding in Infosys Limited on the stock exchanges yesterday.

The sale was executed by Cholamandalam Securities Limited as the Sole Broker. The co-founders have nurtured the company for over three decades, transforming it into one of the most professionally-run companies in India with a global presence. Proceeds from the partial stake monetization will be utilized for a combination of personal and philanthropic activities.

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the shares described herein. The shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the US Securities Act. There has not been and there will not be any public offering of the shares in the United States. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
3
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024