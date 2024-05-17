Spain will not authorise calling of ships carrying weapons for Israel
Spain will not authorise ships carrying weapons for Israel to call at its ports, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday, after the country refused to let a ship call at the southeastern port of Cartagena.
The ship was the first to be denied access to a Spanish port, Albares said, adding the refusal was consistent with the government's decision not to grant weapon export licences to Israel since Oct. 7, as Spain doesn't "want to contribute to war".
