Left Menu

GAIL secures 14-year charter with CoolCo for newly built LNG carrier

According to a press release, the charter agreement is set to commence in early 2025, with GAIL retaining an option to extend the charter by an additional two years beyond the initial 14-year period.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:12 IST
GAIL secures 14-year charter with CoolCo for newly built LNG carrier
GAIL (India) Limited logo and CoolCo logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GAIL (India) Limited has signed a 14-year Time Charter Party with Cool Company Ltd, in a move to bolster its LNG carrier fleet, for a newly built LNG carrier. According to a press release, the charter agreement is set to commence in early 2025, with GAIL retaining an option to extend the charter by an additional two years beyond the initial 14-year period.

This strategic partnership underscores GAIL's commitment to enhancing its LNG transportation capabilities in response to India's burgeoning demand for natural gas. Currently, GAIL operates a fleet of four LNG carriers. The addition of the new vessel aligns with the company's strategic plans to meet the rising demand for natural gas in India.

S Bairagi, Executive Director (Marketing - Shipping & International LNG) of GAIL, expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, stating, "GAIL is looking forward to taking delivery of the LNG carrier as part of its ambitious plans for meeting the large and growing demand for natural gas in India." CoolCo's CEO, Richard Tyrrell, also highlighted the importance of the agreement, saying, "We are delighted to announce a long-term charter with GAIL, the leading gas company in one of the highest growth markets for LNG. The leading-edge technology and best-in-class economic and environmental performance of this newbuild LNG carrier secure GAIL's ability to transport clean-burning LNG in a highly efficient and cost-effective manner for many years to come."

As India continues to expand its infrastructure to support natural gas usage, such strategic alliances are critical for meeting energy demands sustainably. The new LNG carrier, equipped with advanced technology, is expected to play a crucial role in this dynamic growth phase, ensuring efficient and environmentally friendly transportation of LNG. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024