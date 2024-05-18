Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Agra-Mumbai Highway: Two Dead, 11 Injured

Two women were killed and 11 others injured when a van overturned while trying to avoid cattle in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh. The group, returning from Badrinath Dham, experienced the accident near Panwadi village early Saturday morning. Most injured are being treated locally; one was referred to Indore.

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 18-05-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were killed and 11 others injured when the van they were travelling in overturned while trying to avoid hitting cattle in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The accident occurred near Panwadi village on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, some 15 km from the district headquarters, around 6.30 am, Sunera police station in-charge Gopal Nigwal said.

A group of pilgrims from Khargone district were returning from Badrinath Dham when their van swerved to avoid hitting some cattle and overturned, he said.

Two of the occupants, Kamla Bai (50) and Janki Bai (40), died, while 11, including five women and six men, sustained injuries, the official said. Of the injured persons, 10 were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Shajapur, while one has been referred to Indore for treatment, he said.

