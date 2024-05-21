Left Menu

FTSE 100 Flat as Gains in Pharma Meet Auto Losses Ahead of Inflation Data

The UK's FTSE 100 saw minimal change, with gains in AstraZeneca offset by losses in the automobile sector, including a significant drop in Dowlas Group. Investors exhibited caution ahead of key inflation data. Concurrently, the U.S. Fed indicated a delay in interest rate cuts due to persistent inflation concerns.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 21:31 IST
FTSE 100 Flat as Gains in Pharma Meet Auto Losses Ahead of Inflation Data

The UK's benchmark FTSE 100 was little changed on Tuesday, as gains in pharma giant AstraZeneca were offset by declines in the automobile and parts sector, while investors indulged in some profit-taking ahead of a crucial domestic inflation reading.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.1%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.4%. The automobile and parts sector declined 4.0%, the biggest sectoral fall, pulled down by a 6.1% loss in Dowlas Group, after the GKN automotive owner warned of lower revenue in the year.

Nearly half of the sectors closed lower while the pharma and biotech sector offset some losses with a 1.1% gain, pulled up by AstraZeneca, which advanced 2.2% after the drugmaker said it aimed to grow its revenue by 75% to $80 billion by 2030. "The FTSE has run very far, very fast and there's a bit of profit-taking. Defensive sectors are winning out and I think AstraZeneca is the strength on the index today," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth.

Meanwhile, two Federal Reserve policymakers said it was prudent for the U.S. central bank to wait several more months to ensure that inflation was slowing before commencing interest rate cuts. "Inflation is actually starting to reaccelerate a little bit on some measures. The Fed can't be promising cuts because the employment backdrop is far too strong and they've not dealt with inflation yet," Armstrong added.

Consumer prices index (CPI) data, due on Wednesday, also added to the caution, as investors waited to see if it would support the Bank of England's dovish tone on the timing of interest rate cuts in the year. Also on the radar will be chipmaker Nvidia's quarterly results, which are expected to influence the broader markets given the euphoria around artificial intelligence.

In other corporate news, SSP Group was the top loser on the mid-cap index with a 9.0% dip after the Upper Crust owner reported half-year EBITDA that missed estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024