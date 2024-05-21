Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway Claims Two Lives

Two men from Murshidabad, West Bengal, died in a tragic accident when their speeding motorcycle lost control and rammed a divider on the Purvanchal Expressway in Amethi. The victims, Salim Ansari (25) and Devjeet Ghosh (24), were traveling from Ghazipur to Lucknow. Both died on the spot.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 21-05-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 21:53 IST
Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway Claims Two Lives
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men died on Tuesday when their two-wheeler rammed a divider on the Purvanchal Expressway here, police said.

SHO of Bazar Shukul police station Tanuj Kumar Pal said victims Salim Ansari (25) and Devjeet Ghosh (24), residents of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, were going from Ghazipur to Lucknow when the accident occurred.

The speeding motorcycle went out of control and rammed a divider located in the Bazar Shukul area, he said.

Both riders died on the spot, Pal said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024