Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway Claims Two Lives

Two men died on Tuesday when their two-wheeler rammed a divider on the Purvanchal Expressway here, police said.

SHO of Bazar Shukul police station Tanuj Kumar Pal said victims Salim Ansari (25) and Devjeet Ghosh (24), residents of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, were going from Ghazipur to Lucknow when the accident occurred.

The speeding motorcycle went out of control and rammed a divider located in the Bazar Shukul area, he said.

Both riders died on the spot, Pal said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

