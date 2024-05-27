Cochin Shipyard Ltd bags another international order from North Star Shipping

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has bagged another international order from its existing UK-based offshore renewable operator, North Star Shipping for the construction of hybrid Service Operation Vessels (SOVs), the company said in a statement. These SOVs will be deployed at the Scottish Power Renewables East Anglia Three offshore wind farms located off the Suffolk coast.

The shipbuilding contract also has the option to contract two more such vessels. North Star earlier in the year contracted another hybrid SOV with Cochin Shipyard, the company said.SOVs are designed and built to support the maintenance, service, and operational needs of offshore wind farms. They are a key part of the growing renewables sector and are in high demand in the European market. CSL said the 85m Hybrid SOVs are designed by VARD AS, Norway based on the proven 4 19 design and built for the service, maintenance, and operational needs of the offshore wind industry. The vessels are equipped with a fully electric azimuth propulsion system, a 3D motion-compensated gangway system (walk2work) which forms the mission equipment. The vessels are to be classed with DNV Norway.

CSL is currently building 2 Nos. Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for a European Client. With the new SOV contract, CSL strengthens its footprint in the high-end & niche global renewable energy segment- towards sustainable solutions, it said in a statement. North Star Shipping is recognized as a fully professional and proven mission-critical service partner, particularly in relation to long-term contracted infrastructure support in one of the world's most challenging and demanding marine environments, leveraging its 135 years of experience.

Reacting to the latest development, North Star's chief technology officer James Bradford stated, "We have chosen Cochin Shipyard Ltd to undertake this second SOV new project due to their exceptional track record of delivering high-quality vessels on time and within budget. Their expertise and proven capabilities align perfectly with our vision for advancing sustainable maritime solutions, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients and contribute positively to a greener future." "CSL is committed to building high-quality products with focused interest in sustainable solutions to serve the evolving maritime markets," said Madhu Nair, the Chairman and Managing Director of CSL.

The CSL has been active in the international ship-building arena for more than two decades (having delivered more than 50 high-end vessels to countries such as the USA, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and the Middle East). The public-sector shipyard company said that the construction of a series of eight Multi-Purpose Vessels for a German client is also progressing fast at the yard.

The yard is also active in defence shipbuilding, having recently delivered India's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to the Indian Navy with more orders in hand for Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes and New Generation Missile Vessels, the PSU added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)