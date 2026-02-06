Centre Unveils ₹22,672-Crore Plan to Transform Mumbai Eastern Waterfront into Global Maritime Hub

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal led a comprehensive review of the Mumbai Port Authority’s (MbPA) ongoing and proposed projects, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to a ₹22,672-crore transformation of Mumbai’s Eastern Waterfront into a world-class maritime, logistics and tourism hub.

The long-term roadmap aims to position Mumbai as a leading global waterfront destination by 2047, aligned with India’s aspirations under Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Dual Growth Strategy: Cargo Strengthening and Waterfront Redevelopment

The transformation strategy is structured around two parallel pathways:

Strengthening Mumbai Port’s core cargo operations

Repurposing underutilised port land for tourism, urban and business infrastructure

“The ₹22,672-crore transformation of Mumbai’s Eastern Waterfront is central to India’s journey towards becoming one of the world’s foremost maritime nations,” Sonowal said.

Large stretches of underutilised land are being systematically redeveloped to support:

Cruise tourism

Maritime business

Skilling and blue economy activities

Multi-use public waterfront spaces

The programme is aligned with:

Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047

Cruise Bharat Mission

NITI Aayog’s Mumbai Metropolitan Region Growth Hub Plan

Mumbai Port Targets 150 MTPA Cargo Capacity by 2047

Mumbai Port is targeting a cargo handling capacity of 150 million tonnes per annum by 2047, driven mainly by offshore liquid bulk cargo such as:

Crude oil

Petroleum products

LNG

Chemicals

Key projects include:

Reclamation and shore protection works

Development of a 22 MTPA sixth oil berth at Jawahar Dweep

New anchorage facilities in the outer harbour for solid bulk transshipment

“Mumbai has always been India’s maritime gateway to the world,” Sonowal said, stressing the port’s revival as central to India’s maritime ascendancy.

Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina: India’s Largest World-Class Marina

A flagship anchor project is the Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina, envisaged as India’s first and largest marina, with an investment of ₹887 crore through a hybrid EPC–PPP model.

Complementing this will be the Namo Bharat International Sailing School, aimed at:

Structured sailing education

Expanding water-based sports

Building equitable access to maritime skills

Convention, Cruise and Passenger Infrastructure Expansion

Mumbai’s Eastern Waterfront is also set to become a major MICE and cruise destination.

Key tourism infrastructure projects include:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Convention Centre at Princes’ Dock Estimated investment: ₹5,500 crore (PPP basis)

RoPax Terminal at M-Shed

Bhaucha Dhakka Glass House and Passenger Terminal

Activation of the Domestic Cruise Terminal for major city events

Modern Fish Jetty at Mallet Bunder to Support Traditional Livelihoods

A new fish jetty is being developed at Mallet Bunder at a cost of ₹132 crore, supported by the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The project will:

Increase fishing trawler capacity from ~300 to over 1,200 vessels

Segregate fisheries operations from passenger zones

Improve safety and efficiency

The surrounding waterfront will feature:

Themed streets

Open-air dining zones

Public spaces

This will contribute to a 3.5-km continuous waterfront promenade for citizens and tourists.

Institutional Upgrades: New Administrative and Governance Infrastructure

Key governance projects include:

New Mumbai Port Administrative Building ( ₹295 crore )

Shivdurg Tower at Mallet Bunder housing: Vadhvan Port offices Directorate General of Shipping

Central Government Office Complex at Cotton Green consolidating multiple bodies

Integration with Mumbai’s Urban Mobility Projects

Mumbai Port Authority is also supporting major state-led infrastructure projects, including:

Metro Line 11

Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel Project

Radio Club Jetty

Ensuring seamless integration of port-led development with Mumbai’s wider urban mobility network.

Massive Economic Impact: Jobs, Space and Tourism by 2047

The integrated portfolio of projects is expected to deliver:

Employment for 5.5 lakh people

Over 500 hectares of built-up maritime and blue economy space

More than 25 million annual footfalls by 2047

“By integrating world-class port infrastructure, cruise and convention facilities, modern fisheries, skilling institutions and public waterfront spaces, we are unlocking new maritime opportunities that will drive jobs, trade and tourism,” Sonowal said.

Mumbai’s Eastern Waterfront to Become a Global Benchmark

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reiterated that the transformation reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long-term vision of repositioning India as a leading maritime nation, with Mumbai emerging as a decisive hub in the global blue economy.