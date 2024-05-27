Tragic Road Accident in Muzaffarghar: 13 Family Members Dead
A tragic road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province claimed the lives of 13 family members, including women and children. The incident occurred when a passenger van collided with a truck. The truck driver, who lost control due to speeding, has been arrested. Nine others sustained injuries, with three in critical condition.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Thirteen members of a family, including women and children, were killed and nine others sustained injuries in a road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province, authorities said on Monday.
The accident took place on Sunday in Muzaffarghar district, some 350 km from Lahore, when a passenger van collided with a truck.
According to emergency service Rescue 1122, the accident was so fatal that several people died on the spot.
The rescue team and locals shifted the injured to hospital where doctors pronounced 11 of them dead on arrival, while two later succumbed to their wounds, it said.
The 13 people killed were members of the same family. The dead include four women and three children, officials said, adding that they were travelling to Multan to visit their relatives.
Of the nine injured, three are in critical condition, they said.
Police have arrested the truck driver and registered a case against him. The driver said he lost control over his vehicle due to over speeding and collided with the passenger van.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Aircraft experiences technical difficulties at Australian airport, emergency services attend
Tragic Road Accident: 3 Lives Lost, 17 Wounded in Tractor-Truck Collision in UP
Tragedy in Rajgarh: Military Truck Collision Claims Two Lives, Injures 15
6 people killed, 10 others injured in Idaho when pickup crashes into passenger van
Andhra Pradesh: Four killed, two injured in car-truck collision on highway