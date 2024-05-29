Left Menu

Universal Vulkaan Aviation to Introduce 30 Leonardo Helicopters in India

Universal Vulkaan Aviation is set to introduce 30 Leonardo helicopters to India over the next three years, including both new and pre-owned models. The focus is on expanding the company's portfolio in the VIP segment, religious tourism, and Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 08:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 08:06 IST
Universal Vulkaan Aviation to Introduce 30 Leonardo Helicopters in India
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bullish on the Indian market which is ''ready for expansion'', Universal Vulkaan Aviation on Wednesday said it will bring 30 Leonardo helicopters into the country over the next three years.

Universal Vulkaan Aviation Pte Ltd (UVA) is the distributor in India for Italy-based Leonardo Helicopters.

The company, which is based in New Delhi, will bring a total of 30 helicopters -- 16 new and 14 from the pre-owned market -- over the next three years.

''After signing the pre-sales contract for 5 units of AW09 machines in January 2024, UVA has ordered 11 units from types AW109 Trekker, AW139, AW169, from the Leonardo Helicopters... This is in addition to the 14 helicopters that were purchased by the Vulkaan Group from the pre-owned market, which include the AW 119Kx and AW 109 Trekker,'' a release said.

The models have seating capacities varying from 5 to 15.

Karan Sethi, Sales Director at UVA, told PTI that the current Indian market is ready for expansion, and its product portfolio in both single and twin engines will continue to thrive.

There are opportunities in the ''VIP segment, religious tourism, operator markets, and Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS)''. Also, there is a need for replacement aircraft, he added.

Harinder Jeet Singh Commar, Partner at UVA, said the soon-to-be-launched AW09 model will be a game changer for the single engine Indian market and aims to ensure quicker deliveries with its efficient distribution process.

AW09 can carry up to eight passengers.

The executives said the company is in discussions with charter operators and other entities, and the helicopters are expected to be brought into the Indian market over the next three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024