Thirupparankundram Lamp Lighting Controversy: A Political Clash in Tamil Nadu

Thol Thirumavalavan of the VCK criticizes the Sangh Parivar for attempting to create communal divides over the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting issue. He asserts that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will resist these efforts, while planning an agitation against a court order favoring the BJP's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanyakumari | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Tamil Nadu, the leader of VCK, Thol Thirumavalavan, has accused the Sangh Parivar of trying to create communal tensions through the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting controversy. He stressed that these tactics would not succeed in the state.

Thirumavalavan claimed that the RSS and Hindu organizations are deliberately attempting to spark conflicts between Hindus and minority communities, mirroring similar tactics used in northern regions to gain influence in Tamil Nadu.

He criticized a court decision that favored the lighting of the deepam atop a survey stone, citing it as an example of BJP's influence over the judiciary. VCK plans to protest the verdict in Madurai, affirming that the DMK-led alliance represents all communities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

