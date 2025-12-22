Tragedy in the Cane Field: A Shocking Crime Unveiled

In a grim discovery, the body of a 40-year-old woman was uncovered in a sugarcane field 26 days after her disappearance. Police suspect her lover orchestrated the crime.

Reported missing on November 26, the woman from Nebua Naurangia was found after police were alerted by her son. Investigations revealed Basant, a distant relative, as a suspect when he absconded and his phone went silent.

Basant admitted to strangling the woman in a confrontation and dumping her body in the field. Evidence, including broken bangles, indicates a violent struggle. Legal proceedings continue as further forensic analysis is underway.