Tragedy in the Cane Field: A Shocking Crime Unveiled
The decomposed body of a missing 40-year-old woman was found in a sugarcane field, revealing a shocking crime. Police investigation led to the arrest of her alleged lover, Basant, who confessed to strangling her. Evidence gathered onsite, including broken bangles, suggested a struggle occurred during the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
In a grim discovery, the body of a 40-year-old woman was uncovered in a sugarcane field 26 days after her disappearance. Police suspect her lover orchestrated the crime.
Reported missing on November 26, the woman from Nebua Naurangia was found after police were alerted by her son. Investigations revealed Basant, a distant relative, as a suspect when he absconded and his phone went silent.
Basant admitted to strangling the woman in a confrontation and dumping her body in the field. Evidence, including broken bangles, indicates a violent struggle. Legal proceedings continue as further forensic analysis is underway.
- READ MORE ON:
- missing
- woman
- crime
- body
- sugarcane field
- lover
- arrest
- strangulation
- evidence
- investigation
ALSO READ
Court Rejects Najib's House Arrest Appeal Amid Graft Convictions
Malaysian Court Rejects Najib's House Arrest Plea Amid Ongoing 1MDB Saga
Najib Razak's Bid for House Arrest Denied Amid 1MDB Scandal
Dramatic Police Encounter: Cattle Smugglers Arrested Amid Gunfire
Cyber Fraudsters Exploit 'Digital Arrest' Scam in Thane