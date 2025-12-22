2025 Tariffs Tailspin: Trump's Trade Tactics Tested

Donald Trump's 2025 presidency saw a significant shift in global trade dynamics, with a sharp increase in tariffs imposed on U.S. trading partners.

The average tariff rate jumped to nearly 17%, a move that sparked intense negotiations, particularly with the European Union, and shifted global trading strategies.

The tariffs brought initial economic concerns, yet the U.S. economy adapted and grew. The forthcoming 2026 holds uncertainties with court decisions on these tariffs and ongoing trade negotiations, particularly involving China.

(With inputs from agencies.)