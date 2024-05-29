Train Fire Scare in UP's Kaushambi: Quick Action Saves the Day

A passenger train headed to Kanpur from Gorakhpur caught fire here on Wednesday, officials said.

The train was approaching Bharwari Railway Station in the district around 9:20 am when people noticed the fire, they said. No casualty was reported.

RPF Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Ram Paswan said, ''The undercarriage of a coach of 15004 Chauri Chaura express caught fire at the Bharwari Railway Station. The fire was put off by the railway staff.'' The passengers of the coach and those in the adjacent coaches were evacuated while the railway staff tried to put off the fire, he said.

The train was halted at the station for over 50 minutes and allowed to move ahead at 10.10 am when the fire was put off, the railway staff said.

