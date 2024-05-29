Left Menu

Train Fire Scare in UP's Kaushambi: Quick Action Saves the Day

A passenger train traveling from Gorakhpur to Kanpur caught fire near Bharwari Railway Station in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh. The fire was detected in the undercarriage of one of the coaches. Quick action by the railway staff led to the evacuation of passengers and extinguishing of the fire, preventing any casualties.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:49 IST
Train Fire Scare in UP's Kaushambi: Quick Action Saves the Day
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger train headed to Kanpur from Gorakhpur caught fire here on Wednesday, officials said.

The train was approaching Bharwari Railway Station in the district around 9:20 am when people noticed the fire, they said. No casualty was reported.

RPF Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Ram Paswan said, ''The undercarriage of a coach of 15004 Chauri Chaura express caught fire at the Bharwari Railway Station. The fire was put off by the railway staff.'' The passengers of the coach and those in the adjacent coaches were evacuated while the railway staff tried to put off the fire, he said.

The train was halted at the station for over 50 minutes and allowed to move ahead at 10.10 am when the fire was put off, the railway staff said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024