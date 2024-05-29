Left Menu

Sweden's Largest Military Aid Package for Ukraine: Historic Support

Sweden announces its largest military aid package, worth 13.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion), to support Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion. The aid includes Saab's Airborne Surveillance and Control (ASC) 890 aircraft and aims to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:57 IST
Sweden's Largest Military Aid Package for Ukraine: Historic Support
AI Generated Representative Image

Sweden will send military aid worth 13.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) to Ukraine, its biggest package so far, to aid the war against the Russian invasion, the Nordic country's government said on Wednesday.

The package would among other things help strengthen the Ukrainian air defence and included Saab's Airborne Surveillance and Control (ASC) 890 aircraft, Defence Minister Paal Jonson told a press conference. The Swedish government said last week it had agreed on additional

military support to Ukraine totalling 75 billion Swedish crowns ($7.1 billion) over three years.

($1 = 10.5752 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024