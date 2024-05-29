Sweden's Largest Military Aid Package for Ukraine: Historic Support
Sweden announces its largest military aid package, worth 13.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion), to support Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion. The aid includes Saab's Airborne Surveillance and Control (ASC) 890 aircraft and aims to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
Sweden will send military aid worth 13.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) to Ukraine, its biggest package so far, to aid the war against the Russian invasion, the Nordic country's government said on Wednesday.
The package would among other things help strengthen the Ukrainian air defence and included Saab's Airborne Surveillance and Control (ASC) 890 aircraft, Defence Minister Paal Jonson told a press conference. The Swedish government said last week it had agreed on additional
military support to Ukraine totalling 75 billion Swedish crowns ($7.1 billion) over three years.
($1 = 10.5752 Swedish crowns)
