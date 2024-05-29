Tragic Incident at Schiphol: Person Dies in Aircraft Engine Incident
A fatal incident occurred at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, resulting in the death of an individual who came into contact with a running aircraft engine. KLM, part of Air France-KLM, confirmed the event and stated that an investigation into the circumstances is underway.
KLM said on Wednesday there had been a fatal incident at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, in which a person died after ending up in a running aircraft engine.
Dutch media had reported on the incident earlier on Wednesday. The circumstances are under investigation, the airline, which is part of Air France-KLM, said in a statement.
