BHP's Anglo American Bid Falters, Sony Eyes Queen's Catalogue, UK Trade Relations in Focus

BHP's $49.52 billion bid to acquire Anglo American has collapsed after intense negotiations. Meanwhile, Sony Music is making a bid for Queen's music catalogue valued at $1 billion. The UK government faces pressure to improve EU trade relations, and junior doctors plan a strike ahead of the election.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 07:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 07:36 IST
BHP's Anglo American Bid Falters, Sony Eyes Queen's Catalogue, UK Trade Relations in Focus
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BHP's 39 bln stg pursuit of Anglo American collapses - Sony Music in talks to buy Queen's music catalogue for $1 bln

- Next UK government must forge better trade relations with EU, says lobby group - Junior doctors to strike ahead of UK election

Overview - BHP's 39 billion pounds ($49.52 billion) takeover bid for Anglo American has collapsed after a frenzied six-week pursuit. In a last day of brinkmanship, BHP called for an extension to talks, which Anglo rebuffed, before the Australian mining company finally abandoned its takeover attempt.

- Sony Music has created a financial vehicle titled "Rock Bidco", incorporated on May 17, as the record company bids for the music catalogue of British rock band Queen, which is expected to fetch a billion-dollar sum. - The next UK government must negotiate an improved trading relationship with the EU as businesses face ever-higher costs from Brexit, British Chambers of Commerce, one of the country's biggest corporate lobby groups has warned.

- Junior doctors in England will go on strike for five days, from June 27 to July 2, in the run-up to the UK general election, after failing to reach an agreement with the Conservative government to secure a better pay offer. ($1 = 0.7875 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

