Economic Rebound Expected in Gulf Cooperation Council Region, Emphasizes Need for Education Quality Improvement

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region anticipates a significant economic rebound, with projected growth rates of 2.8% in 2024 and 4.7% in 2025, as per the Spring 2024 Gulf Economic Update (GEU). This resurgence, propelled by both oil output recovery and the robust non-oil economy, underscores the GCC's commitment to diversifying its economic landscape for sustained growth and resilience amid global economic volatility.

While oil revenues remain pivotal, the GCC's focus on economic diversification highlights its strategic pursuit of resilience and sustainable development. However, despite these endeavors, hydrocarbon receipts will continue to shape fiscal and external balances in the medium term, with fiscal surpluses narrowing and current account surpluses maintaining a positive trajectory, albeit slightly reduced.

Recognizing the imperative role of education in fostering long-term economic growth, the GEU report emphasizes the GCC's need to enhance education quality. The Special Focus section titled "Unlocking Prosperity: Transforming Education for Economic Breakthrough in the GCC" highlights disparities in learning outcomes and stresses the significance of education in shaping human capital and economic competitiveness.

Safaa El-Tayeb El-Kogali, World Bank’s GCC Country Director, stressed the importance of quality education in preparing youth for better employment opportunities and higher wages. Despite improvements in learning outcomes over the past decade, there remains substantial room for enhancing education quality, with GCC countries lagging behind international benchmarks.

A critical concern highlighted in the report is the disparity between expected years of education and actual learning outcomes, indicating a loss of 4.1 years of learning due to educational quality issues. Moreover, the Human Capital Index reveals that children born in the GCC are expected to achieve only 62% of their full potential productivity, largely attributed to education quality deficiencies.

To unlock their full human capital potential, the report recommends GCC countries invest in effective strategies to enhance learning quality, focusing on foundational skills from early childhood, improving teaching practices, and leveraging learning assessments to inform policy decisions. Effective teachers are identified as key contributors to improved learning outcomes, necessitating adequate support mechanisms and training programs.

The report's insights provide a roadmap for GCC countries to prioritize education quality improvements, aligning with their broader economic diversification agendas. By investing in human capital development, the GCC can bolster its competitiveness on the global stage and foster sustainable economic growth for years to come.