Cummins India Sees 54% Profit Surge in March Quarter

Cummins India has reported a significant 54% rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 538.86 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher income. The company's total income rose to Rs 2,418.92 crore, with expenses at Rs 1,829.19 crore. A final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share was approved for FY 2023-24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 13:28 IST
Cummins India has reported a 54 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 538.86 crore during the March quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 348.91 crore Profit After Tax (PAT) in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,418.92 crore from Rs 2,021.30 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

Its expenses were at Rs 1,829.19 crore as against Rs 1,648.01 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In a separate statement, the company said its standalone PAT was at Rs 562 crore, a year-on-year rise of 76 per cent from Rs 318.50 crore a year ago.

Total sales for the quarter stood at Rs 2,269 crore, of which domestic sales were at Rs 1,925 crore and export sales at Rs 344 crore.

The Board has approved a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2023-24 in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 18 per share declared on February 7, 2024.

Headquartered in Pune, Cummins India is one of the leading power solutions providers in the country involved in the power generation, aftermarket, and export businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

