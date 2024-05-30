Left Menu

Deepak Fertilisers Reports 16% Decline in Q4 Net Profit

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd reported a 16% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 214.79 crore for Q4 FY2024, compared to Rs 254.88 crore in the same period last year. Total income also fell to Rs 2,158.56 crore from Rs 2,810.73 crore. For the full fiscal year 2023-24, net profit and total income also significantly decreased.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:04 IST
Deepak Fertilisers Reports 16% Decline in Q4 Net Profit
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd has posted 16 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 214.79 crore for the quarter ended March 2024.

Its net profit stood at Rs 254.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 2,158.56 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,810.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During 2023-24, the company's net profit declined to Rs 442.51 crore from Rs 1,210.10 crore in the preceding year. Total income fell to Rs 8,798.85 crore from Rs 11,384.71 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024