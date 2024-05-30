African Industrial Control Systems Face Persistent Cyberthreats, Reports Kaspersky

In the first quarter of 2024, Kaspersky's statistics reveal a concerning trend in industrial cybersecurity across Africa. While globally, the percentage of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) computers facing cyberthreats decreased slightly, Africa's figures remained alarmingly high, with 32.4% of ICS computers encountering malware during this period. In countries like South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, the situation is equally troubling, with percentages ranging from 23.5% to 30.5%.

Kaspersky's protection solutions intercepted malware from over 10,865 different families during the quarter, highlighting the diverse range of cyber threats targeting industrial automation systems. The region's vulnerability to internet-based threats and malware spread via removable devices is particularly pronounced, with Africa leading in both categories.

Initial infection methods often involve dangerous internet resources, malicious scripts, phishing pages, and documents, which security solutions typically intercept. However, these serve as gateways for more sophisticated malware like spyware, ransomware, and miners, which pose significant risks to industrial operations.

Worms and viruses, types of self-propagating malware, thrive in African countries due to inadequate protection measures and gaps in cybersecurity culture. Additionally, covert crypto-mining programs and specialized malware targeting commonly used software like AutoCAD further compound the security challenges.

While the prevalence of ransomware in the region remains relatively low, its potential impact on organizations cannot be underestimated. This underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity, especially in operational technology (OT) environments.

Evgeny Goncharov, Head of Kaspersky’s ICS Cyber Emergency Response Team, emphasizes the importance of a security mindset in integrating technologies, urging organizations to prioritize cybersecurity alongside technological advancements. He hopes African organizations will lead by example, establishing a future where technology and security are seamlessly integrated.

To mitigate these threats, Kaspersky experts recommend deploying specialized security solutions for operation technology endpoints and networks, regularly updating systems and software, conducting security audits, providing dedicated ICS security training, and leveraging threat intelligence services.

As industrial cybersecurity takes center stage, Kaspersky experts will address these challenges at GITEX Africa in Morocco from May 29th to 31st, 2024. The aim is to foster discussions and collaborations to bolster cybersecurity in Africa's industrial landscape.