Air India Flight Delayed Over 9 Hours on Route to Vancouver

An Air India flight headed to Vancouver from Delhi experienced a delay of over nine hours due to a technical issue. Departing around 1450 hours instead of the scheduled 0530 hours, Flight AI 185 was significantly delayed. Recently, multiple Air India flights have faced such delays, causing inconvenience to passengers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:12 IST
On Sunday, an Air India flight from Delhi to Vancouver encountered a significant delay of over nine hours due to a technical problem. Flight AI 185, originally scheduled to depart at 0530 hours, finally took off at around 1450 hours, as per flight tracking data.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern for Air India, with several ultra-long-haul flights experiencing notable delays recently. Earlier in the day, the Delhi to Vancouver flight slated for June 1 departed at 0315 after nearly a 22-hour delay.

An airline spokesperson expressed regret over the situation, noting that the technical problem led to the operational disruption and extended wait for passengers. 'Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the operational disruption,' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

