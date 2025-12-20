Stefanik Withdraws from Gubernatorial Race Amid Primary Challenges

Rep. Elise Stefanik has officially exited the New York governor's race, declaring her decision to halt her campaign as well as her plans for congressional reelection. The announcement was made this Friday, drawing attention to the challenges faced within the Republican primary.

The New York Congresswoman, a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, highlighted the impracticality of engaging in a drawn-out primary, especially against Bruce Blakeman, the executive of Nassau County. Stefanik emphasized the inefficiency of utilizing valuable time and resources in a competitive state like New York.

State Republican Chairman Ed Cox publicly acknowledged Stefanik's choice, expressing gratitude for her contributions. He threw his full support behind Blakeman, urging party leaders to do the same, describing Blakeman as a proven fighter in tough political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)