Bologna Triumphs Over Inter for a Spot in Italian Super Cup Final Against Napoli

Bologna has advanced to the Italian Super Cup final after defeating Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties, succeeding a 1-1 draw in regular time. The penalty shootout, marked by multiple missed attempts, culminated with Ciro Immobile's decisive goal that ensured Bologna's victory.

Napoli will face Bologna on Monday, having secured their spot in the final with a 2-0 triumph over AC Milan. The initial goal by Inter came early, with Marcus Thuram capitalizing on Alessandro Bastoni's cross to score at the game's second minute.

Inter's control was disrupted when Bologna was awarded a penalty for a handball by Yann Bisseck in the 35th minute, which Riccardo Orsolini successfully converted. Despite believing they had gained a penalty, Inter's hopes were dashed by a VAR intervention that reversed the call, leading to a deadlocked game and eventual penalty showdown.

