Nagpur Central Railway Boosts Freight Earnings to Rs 472.03 Crore in May

The Nagpur Division of Central Railway has reported freight earnings of Rs 472.03 crore for the month of May, reflecting a 1.3 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

A Central Railway (CR) release stated that this achievement underscores the division's consistent value delivery to its stakeholders.

From April 24 to May 24, cumulative earnings totaled Rs 892.18 crore, indicating sustained momentum in freight transportation services. Performance across various freight categories includes significant earnings from coal traffic, which rose to Rs 386.02 crore through the loading of 910 rakes. This represents a 15 percent increase over the earnings of Rs 335.48 crore from the same month last year with 869 rakes.

