Wall Street Rallies Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations
Wall Street's main indexes experienced a rise on Wednesday due to increased investor bets on an earlier start to interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, following economic reports revealing a weakening labor market and slowing economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.53 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 38,774.82.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.14 points, or 0.44%, at 5,314.48, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 117.43 points, or 0.70%, to 16,974.48 at the opening bell.
