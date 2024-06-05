Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a rise on Wednesday due to increased investor bets on an earlier start to interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, following economic reports revealing a weakening labor market and slowing economic growth.

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as investors ramped up bets for an earlier than expected start to interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, in the wake of economic reports signaling a weakening labor market and slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.53 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 38,774.82.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.14 points, or 0.44%, at 5,314.48, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 117.43 points, or 0.70%, to 16,974.48 at the opening bell.

