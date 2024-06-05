Left Menu

India's Soaring Skies: Promising Air Traffic Growth Amidst Challenges

India's domestic air traffic is set to increase by 6-8% to 161-164 million passengers in the current fiscal year. International traffic is also expected to rise by 9-11%. Despite these growth projections, domestic carriers might face consolidated losses ranging from USD 0.4 to 0.6 billion due to grounded aircraft and capacity shortages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 19:09 IST
India's Soaring Skies: Promising Air Traffic Growth Amidst Challenges
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's domestic air traffic is projected to rise by 6 to 8 percent, reaching between 161 and 164 million passengers this financial year, according to a recent report.

On Wednesday, aviation advisory firm CAPA India stated that international air traffic is anticipated to increase by 9 to 11 percent, hitting 75 to 78 million passengers by the end of March 2025.

Despite these optimistic figures, domestic carriers are forecasted to incur consolidated losses between USD 0.4 to 0.6 billion this fiscal year. Excluding IndiGo, the industry-wide losses could be as high as USD 1.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024