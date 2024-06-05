India's Soaring Skies: Promising Air Traffic Growth Amidst Challenges
India's domestic air traffic is set to increase by 6-8% to 161-164 million passengers in the current fiscal year. International traffic is also expected to rise by 9-11%. Despite these growth projections, domestic carriers might face consolidated losses ranging from USD 0.4 to 0.6 billion due to grounded aircraft and capacity shortages.
- Country:
- India
India's domestic air traffic is projected to rise by 6 to 8 percent, reaching between 161 and 164 million passengers this financial year, according to a recent report.
On Wednesday, aviation advisory firm CAPA India stated that international air traffic is anticipated to increase by 9 to 11 percent, hitting 75 to 78 million passengers by the end of March 2025.
Despite these optimistic figures, domestic carriers are forecasted to incur consolidated losses between USD 0.4 to 0.6 billion this fiscal year. Excluding IndiGo, the industry-wide losses could be as high as USD 1.5 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)