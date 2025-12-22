Tragic Discovery Near Jharkhand Hospital: Infant's Mutilated Head Found

A chilling discovery was made near a government hospital in Jharkhand's Godda district when an infant's severed head was found on Monday, according to police reports.

The shocking incident came to light near the Community Health Centre at Pathargama. Officer Shiv Dayal Singh from the Pathargama police station confirmed the grim find, stating that efforts are underway to locate the missing torso of the infant.

Preliminary investigations suggest that wild animals may have unearthed the infant's remains after burial. Meanwhile, authorities have launched an intensive probe to ascertain further details surrounding this distressing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)