Thailand-Cambodia Conflict: Pathway to Peace Talks Scheduled Amid Ongoing Hostilities

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a meeting on December 24 to discuss resuming a ceasefire, amid ongoing fierce border clashes that have resulted in at least 80 fatalities over the past three weeks. The agreement was made during a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur attended by Southeast Asian foreign ministers.

Exchanges of rockets and artillery between the two nations continue along their land border, despite efforts from ASEAN chair Malaysia and former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has urged both countries to exercise maximum restraint and welcomed the upcoming discussions.

China has also urged de-escalation, with its special envoy holding talks in both capitals. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow emphasized that a true ceasefire would require detailed planning and commitment. Meanwhile, accusations from both sides continue, with Thailand expressing outrage over alleged landmine placements by Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)