Thailand-Cambodia Conflict: Pathway to Peace Talks Scheduled Amid Ongoing Hostilities

Thailand and Cambodia agree to a December 24 defense meeting to discuss resuming a ceasefire amid ongoing border conflict. ASEAN foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur stress restraint and welcome the talks. Past efforts for truce failed despite involvement from high-profile leaders like Anwar Ibrahim and Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a meeting on December 24 to discuss resuming a ceasefire, amid ongoing fierce border clashes that have resulted in at least 80 fatalities over the past three weeks. The agreement was made during a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur attended by Southeast Asian foreign ministers.

Exchanges of rockets and artillery between the two nations continue along their land border, despite efforts from ASEAN chair Malaysia and former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has urged both countries to exercise maximum restraint and welcomed the upcoming discussions.

China has also urged de-escalation, with its special envoy holding talks in both capitals. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow emphasized that a true ceasefire would require detailed planning and commitment. Meanwhile, accusations from both sides continue, with Thailand expressing outrage over alleged landmine placements by Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

