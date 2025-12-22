Uttar Pradesh Intensifies Crackdown on Codeine Cough Syrup Trafficking
Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested six individuals in Etah and Mirzapur in connection with the illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup. The investigation suggests the presence of a large drug syndicate with international links. The seized goods, linked to forged documents and fake firms, highlight the sophisticated nature of this operation.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have ramped up operations against an illegal trade involving the diversion and distribution of regulated codeine-based cough syrup. The crackdown, spanning districts like Etah and Mirzapur, resulted in the arrest of six individuals, the police confirmed on Monday.
The investigation, expanding to expose an illicit trade network potentially worth hundreds of crores, hints at connections across multiple states and possibly beyond international boundaries. In Etah, authorities seized 47 cartons of the syrup valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh from a tobacco warehouse.
In another development, the arrest of two individuals in Mirzapur unveils the use of forged documents and fake firms to facilitate the illegal supply of cough syrup. Police also point to a turnover of Rs 1.28 crore through a non-functional firm's bank account, signifying a well-organized criminal network.
