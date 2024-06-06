Dalal Street Soars: Investors Gain Rs 21 Lakh Crore in Stock Market Surge
Dalal Street investors saw their wealth increase by Rs 21 lakh crore following a significant stock market rally. The BSE Sensex climbed over 4%, buoyed by optimistic equities and the formation of a new government. Major gainers included Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies, while sectors such as realty and industrials saw substantial gains.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Investors on Dalal Street experienced a remarkable surge in wealth, amassing Rs 21 lakh crore in just two days, thanks to a sharp rally in the stock market.
The BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 4%, closing at 75,074.51 on Thursday, powered by an optimistic trend in equities and significant buying support.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies skyrocketed by Rs 21,05,298.11 crore, reaching a staggering Rs 4,15,89,003.38 crore (USD 4.98 trillion), underscoring the market's buoyancy as the NDA prepares to form a new government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement