Dalal Street Soars: Investors Gain Rs 21 Lakh Crore in Stock Market Surge

Investors on Dalal Street experienced a remarkable surge in wealth, amassing Rs 21 lakh crore in just two days, thanks to a sharp rally in the stock market.

The BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 4%, closing at 75,074.51 on Thursday, powered by an optimistic trend in equities and significant buying support.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies skyrocketed by Rs 21,05,298.11 crore, reaching a staggering Rs 4,15,89,003.38 crore (USD 4.98 trillion), underscoring the market's buoyancy as the NDA prepares to form a new government.

