Left Menu

Dalal Street Soars: Investors Gain Rs 21 Lakh Crore in Stock Market Surge

Dalal Street investors saw their wealth increase by Rs 21 lakh crore following a significant stock market rally. The BSE Sensex climbed over 4%, buoyed by optimistic equities and the formation of a new government. Major gainers included Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies, while sectors such as realty and industrials saw substantial gains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:33 IST
Dalal Street Soars: Investors Gain Rs 21 Lakh Crore in Stock Market Surge
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Investors on Dalal Street experienced a remarkable surge in wealth, amassing Rs 21 lakh crore in just two days, thanks to a sharp rally in the stock market.

The BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 4%, closing at 75,074.51 on Thursday, powered by an optimistic trend in equities and significant buying support.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies skyrocketed by Rs 21,05,298.11 crore, reaching a staggering Rs 4,15,89,003.38 crore (USD 4.98 trillion), underscoring the market's buoyancy as the NDA prepares to form a new government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024