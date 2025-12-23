Tech Mahindra Partners with Noida Airport for Cybersecurity Excellence

Noida International Airport (NIA) and Tech Mahindra have announced a strategic alliance to set up an integrated Network and Security Operations Centre (NOC-SOC) at the airport.

This partnership will focus on integrating a robust and secure cybersecurity framework into the airport's digital infrastructure, aiming for enhanced operational resilience.

The collaboration forms a part of efforts to manage and monitor network operations, facilitating early detection of cybersecurity incidents to maintain uninterrupted airport services.