Tech Mahindra Partners with Noida Airport for Cybersecurity Excellence
Tech Mahindra has teamed up with Noida International Airport to create an integrated Network and Security Operations Centre aimed at ensuring cybersecurity excellence in airport operations. The collaboration will support seamless and secure digital infrastructure management for the forthcoming major airport hub in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:53 IST
Noida International Airport (NIA) and Tech Mahindra have announced a strategic alliance to set up an integrated Network and Security Operations Centre (NOC-SOC) at the airport.
This partnership will focus on integrating a robust and secure cybersecurity framework into the airport's digital infrastructure, aiming for enhanced operational resilience.
The collaboration forms a part of efforts to manage and monitor network operations, facilitating early detection of cybersecurity incidents to maintain uninterrupted airport services.