India Awaits Approval to Ink IPEF Fair and Clean Economy Agreement

On Thursday, the government announced that 13 members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) bloc have signed fair and clean economy agreements. India, however, will finalize the deal only after securing domestic approvals.

According to a commerce ministry statement, India's formal signing of the agreements awaits the completion of its domestic approval process, which will conclude with the formation of the new government following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The IPEF, jointly launched by the US and other Indo-Pacific nations in May 2022, includes countries accounting for 40 percent of the world's economic output. The agreements, finalized in Singapore, aim to enhance regional economic engagement and address challenges like energy security and corruption. The Indian delegation at the meet was led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)