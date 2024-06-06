Left Menu

India-Qatar Joint Task Force Reaffirms Bilateral Investment Commitment

The finance ministry announced that the first meeting of the Joint Task Force on Investment (JTFI) between India and Qatar emphasized their commitment to fortify bilateral relations. The meeting, co-chaired by key officials from both nations, focused on diverse sectors like infrastructure, energy, and technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:09 IST
This collaborative meeting was co-chaired by Ajay Seth, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, and Mohamed bin Hassen Al-Malki, Undersecretary of Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

An official statement revealed that both nations are geared up to harness their collective strengths to boost growth, explore investment opportunities, and foster collaboration across multiple sectors including infrastructure, energy, and technology.

The JTFI's discussions highlighted the strong economic relationship between India and Qatar, which is founded on mutual values, objectives, and a vision for inclusive growth and development.

