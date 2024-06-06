India-Qatar Joint Task Force Reaffirms Bilateral Investment Commitment

The finance ministry has confirmed that the inaugural meeting of the Joint Task Force on Investment (JTFI) between India and Qatar underlined their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.

This collaborative meeting was co-chaired by Ajay Seth, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, and Mohamed bin Hassen Al-Malki, Undersecretary of Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

An official statement revealed that both nations are geared up to harness their collective strengths to boost growth, explore investment opportunities, and foster collaboration across multiple sectors including infrastructure, energy, and technology.

The JTFI's discussions highlighted the strong economic relationship between India and Qatar, which is founded on mutual values, objectives, and a vision for inclusive growth and development.

