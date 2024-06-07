Left Menu

Tejas Rajdhani Express Derailed in Ghaziabad: No Casualties Reported

A coach of the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express derailed at Ghaziabad station at around 9:35 am on Friday. No passengers were injured as the train was moving slowly. Northern Railway authorities isolated the coach and accommodated passengers in another coach. Investigations are ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:40 IST
In a major incident, a coach of the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express derailed at Ghaziabad station around 9:35 am on Friday, according to Northern Railway officials.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as the train was moving at a very slow speed, said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway.

The affected coach was quickly isolated from the train, and passengers were accommodated in another coach. The train then safely departed for New Delhi Railway Station. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the derailment.

