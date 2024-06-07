Tejas Rajdhani Express Derailed in Ghaziabad: No Casualties Reported

In a major incident, a coach of the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express derailed at Ghaziabad station around 9:35 am on Friday, according to Northern Railway officials.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as the train was moving at a very slow speed, said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway.

The affected coach was quickly isolated from the train, and passengers were accommodated in another coach. The train then safely departed for New Delhi Railway Station. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the derailment.

