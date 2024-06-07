CENTCOM Rebuilds Gaza Pier for Humanitarian Aid
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has reconstructed a temporary pier in Gaza to support the delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-torn region. This initiative will facilitate the movement of essential food and emergency supplies, coordinated with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:55 IST
The U.S. Central Command said on Friday it has re-established the temporary pier in Gaza, which will allow delivery of humanitarian aid to the wartorn enclave.
"In coming days, CENTCOM will facilitate the movement of vital food and other emergency supplies, in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development," it said in a statement.
