CENTCOM Rebuilds Gaza Pier for Humanitarian Aid

The U.S. Central Command said on Friday it has re-established the temporary pier in Gaza, which will allow delivery of humanitarian aid to the wartorn enclave.

"In coming days, CENTCOM will facilitate the movement of vital food and other emergency supplies, in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development," it said in a statement.

