Urgent Kia Telluride Recall: Fire Risk Alert
Owners of approximately 463,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from model years 2020-2024 should park outside and away from structures due to fire risks from overheating front power seat motors. Kia is recalling the vehicles and will notify owners from July 30. The recall involves installing brackets and replacing seat slide knobs.
Owners of about 463,000 Kia vehicles in the United States should park outside and away from structures until they get a recall repair for fire risks completed. The Korean automaker said Friday it was recalling Telluride sport utility vehicles from the 2020 through 2024 model years over fire risks stemming from overheating front power seat motors.
Kia said it has reports of one underseat fire and six reports of the seat motor melting -- including some with smoke in the compartment or complaints of burning smells -- but no crashes or injuries. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said "owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete."
Kia dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs to remedy the issue. "The front power seat motor may overheat due to a stuck power seat slide knob, which can result in a fire while parked or driving," NHTSA said.
Kia plans to begin notifying owners of the recall on July 30. (Editing by William Maclean)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kia
- Telluride
- recall
- fire risks
- safety
- vehicles
- automobile
- repair
- seat motors
- NHTSA
ALSO READ
Boeing's Long Road Ahead to Address Safety Issues: FAA Comments
Airports in Russia's Tatarstan Region Reopen After Safety Closures
UCLA Chancellor Addresses Violent Protests and Campus Safety Failures
Boeing's 90-Day Safety Plan: A Long Road Ahead
Boeing's Safety Overhaul: Navigating a Long Road Ahead