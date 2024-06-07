Urgent Kia Telluride Recall: Fire Risk Alert

Owners of about 463,000 Kia vehicles in the United States should park outside and away from structures until they get a recall repair for fire risks completed. The Korean automaker said Friday it was recalling Telluride sport utility vehicles from the 2020 through 2024 model years over fire risks stemming from overheating front power seat motors.

Kia said it has reports of one underseat fire and six reports of the seat motor melting -- including some with smoke in the compartment or complaints of burning smells -- but no crashes or injuries. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said "owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete."

Kia dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs to remedy the issue. "The front power seat motor may overheat due to a stuck power seat slide knob, which can result in a fire while parked or driving," NHTSA said.

Kia plans to begin notifying owners of the recall on July 30. (Editing by William Maclean)

